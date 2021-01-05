Wycombe Wanderers have signed Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on loan until the end of the season.

The highly-rated Zimbabwe international has become the Championship side’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old trained with the club today (Tuesday) ahead of his capture being confirmed, and he will wear the number 15 shirt.

Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth spoke of his belief that Muskwe will be able to adapt to the demands of the Championship to play a key role for his side.

He told the official club website: “Admiral has all the attributes to be a success in our side and help us score more goals in our survival efforts this season.

“He’s quick, good with his feet, strong physically and a great goalscoring record, all of which means we believe he can fit well into the way we play and develop his game by benefitting from playing Championship football.”

Ainsworth also reiterated his belief that the squad is not far off being in a good enough shape to battle for Championship safety if they can add a few more players.

He said: “We have a few targets that we’re chasing and we really believe that we’re not far off having a side that can win enough points to keep us in the division.”

Wycombe are currently bottom of the table but, after a difficult start to their first ever season at Championship level, have given themselves a fighting chance of survival.

They have won only three matches, the last of them being the final match of 2020 at home to Cardiff City before losing to Middlesbrough last time out.

Despite that, they are only four points from safety as it stands, and a good run in the second half of the season could yet see them pull of an achievement as remarkable as that of their promotion to the division in the first place.

They will hope that Muskwe, who has been with the Foxes since the age of nine and has four international caps, can aid their efforts in the second half of the season.

Muskwe enjoyed a first loan spell of his career last year when he played five matches for League Two champions Swindon Town.

He could make his Wycombe debut this Saturday in their FA Cup third-round tie at home to Preston North End.