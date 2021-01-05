Stoke City are interested in Motherwell full-back Stephen O’Donnell, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Potters are ‘poised’ to make a move for him in this January transfer window.

O’Donnell, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and has caught the eye of Michael O’Neill this season.

He joined Motherwell last August on a short-term deal and will now weigh up his options before it expires. Stoke have identified him as someone to compete with Tommy Smith for their right-back spot.

Read: Rangers will listen to offers to winger previously linked with Stoke City

The Scotland international started his career with spells as a youngster at Aberdeen and Celtic before joining Partick Thistle in August 2011. He went onto make 139 appearances for the Jags, chipping in with 10 goals along the way as he helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2013.

O’Donnell moved down the border in 2015 and signed for Luton Town on a two-year deal and spent a couple of seasons with the Hatters in League Two under Nathan Jones.

He was released by Luton at the end of his contract at Kenilworth Road in 2017 and subsequently moved back up to Scotland to join Kilmarnock on a three-year deal.

The experienced defender impressed during his time at Killie and made 122 appearances in all competitions.

O’Donnell has carried on his consistent performances in the colours Motherwell this term and is now being eyed for a return to England with Stoke.

Should Stoke move for O'Donnell?