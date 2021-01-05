Barnsley have today announced the signing of defender Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers on a four-year-deal.

The defender comes highly regarded from the League Two side as he has been in fine form, helping them to third place as they look to gain promotion to League One.

Kitching is a 21-year-old centre back who has a lot of room for improvement in his game and a high ceiling.

Joining the Reds could be a huge step in the young defender’s career and he could well prove to be important to Barnsley as they look to challenge competitively in the Championship.

Kitching was a product of Leeds United’s academy but that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise with Barnsley having several former Leeds players amongst their ranks, including club captain Alex Mowatt.

Plenty of Barnsley fans have reacted to the signing of Kitching, here are some comments from Twitter:

