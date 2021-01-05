Former Premier League, Championship and League One winner Andy King has signed for Belgian side OH Leuven.

The Welsh international midfielder has joined the club until the end of the season, having been training with them recently.

King was released by Leicester City in the summer, after a 16-year career at the club that has since him win each of the top three divisions in English football.

The 32-year-old’s next destination has now been confirmed as Leuven, who have the same owner as Leicester, King Power.

King joined Leicester from Chelsea at the age of 15 and went on to make 375 appearances for the Foxes.

He made his first-team debut in 2007, at the beginning of a season which resulted in relegation from the Championship, but he played a central role the following year as they made an immediate return as League One champions.

King remained a regular for the following five seasons in the second tier, culminating in a league title in 2014 which elevated them to the Premier League.

After helping them survive in their first season there, he made 25 appearances in the 2015-16 season as Leicester did the unthinkable and became English champions.

The past three years have seen King fall down the pecking order and he has had a series of loans, firstly to Swansea City, at that time still in Premier League, in 2018.

A brief spell in the Championship at Derby County followed the following year before the 50-cap international spent the second half of last season at Huddersfield Town.

King’s former midfield partner-in-crime at the King Power Stadium, Matty James, has also been on the move today.

James has returned from a loan spell at Barnsley, and is expected to be loaned back out to their Championship rivals Coventry City for the rest of the season.