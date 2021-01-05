Cheltenham Town forward Reuben Reid is reportedly on his way back to former side Yeovil Town, claims Gloucestershire Live.

The former Plymouth Argyle man has scored nine goals in 32 games for the Robins since he joined the club 18 months ago.

Four of his five goals have been scored in the Papa John’s Trophy but he looks to be out the door as his wages could well be used to strengthen the team elsewhere as they look to push on for promotion.

Reid had joined Cheltenham in the summer of 2019 but had to undergo knee surgery which delayed his debut for the League Two side.

The forward last appeared for the club in their recent 1-1 draw with Stevenage where he was used as a late substitute.

Plenty of Cheltenham fans have had something to say on the potential departure of Reid, here are a few from Twitter:

