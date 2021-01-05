Stevenage manager Alex Revell has described his triple transfer swoop as “a fantastic start”.

The League Two club have confirmed the signings of three new players in their attempt to avoid relegation.

Chris Lines and Luke Norris have signed from Northampton Town and Colchester United on permanent deals, and are joined by Forest Green Rovers’ Matty Stevens on loan.

Lines, a hugely experienced 35-year-old central midfielder, has signed a contract until the end of the season.

Norris also brings plenty of experience, with the 27-year-old striker bringing more than 300 career appearances to the club after signing permanently for the rest of the campaign.

And the trio is completed by 22-year-old forward Stevens, who will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Lamex Stadium.

Speaking on his three new additions, boss Revell told the official club website: “We are really pleased.

“They are all players that have come from higher clubs than us but also players that are wanted, which is fantastic.

“They have seen us in recent weeks really move on, they have watched the games and commented on how well we have performed so it is great to see that they want to be a part of that.

“We knew we had to bring in quality in the right areas and we want people that want to make us better and are hungry for success.

“We are delighted to bring these three in and it is a fantastic start for us to really improve the quality of the squad.”

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace also hinted that there would be more singings still to come this month in his reaction.

He said: “We are pleased with these first three additions early in the window and they allow us to settle down and be patient over the next one or two incomings.

“The management know where they want to strengthen but sometimes you have to wait for the right opportunity.”

Stevenage are need of all the help they can get in a perilous predicament at the bottom of the League Two table.

Revell’s side are currently kept out of the relegation zone only by goal difference, having won four of their 20 matches this season.

They have won their last two, however, with victories over Cambridge United and Scunthorpe United giving them real hope

These three signings are a further boost to Boro’s chances of beating the drop, though only Lines and Norris are eligible for a debut in this weekend’s FA Cup third-round clash against Swansea City as Stevens is cup-tied.