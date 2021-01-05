Barnsley have announced the singing of defender Liam Kitching from League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

The club have confirmed on their official website that the 21-year-old Yorkshireman has signed a four-year deal at Oakwell.

The Reds had been heavily linked with a move for the centre-back in recent weeks with head coach Valerien Ismael admitting his interest in the player.

Now the deal has been done to bring the former Leeds United man to the Championship club for an undisclosed fee, though Forest Green have said it is a “club-record” fee they have received.

Kitching told the club website: “I’m delighted. When the move came about I didn’t think twice about it.

“It’s a massive club and to move up from League Two to the Championship and get back home up north, I’m just excited for the challenge.”

Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy added: “We are thrilled to add another talented player to our squad.

“Liam is a player who has demonstrated his ability with a number of outstanding performances in the Football League.

“Valerien knows the characteristics that Liam possesses, and his arrival not only adds more quality to the team, but more healthy competition for places. The club believe he will go on to be a great success at Oakwell.”

The Harrogate-born Kitching came through the Leeds academy, though never managed to play a first-team match for the club.

He did have two loan spells with his hometown team however, back when Harrogate Town were in the sixth and then fifth tier of English football.

Kitching, who can play at left-back as well as in the centre of defence, made the move to Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2019.

With the Nailsworth club he has hugely impressed this season, helping Mark Cooper’s side into the automatic promotion places this term.

His loss is a big blow to their hopes of promotion to League One, but a boost for Barnsley.

Ismael had made a centre-back one of his top priorities in this window, and Kitching has now ticked that particular box.

He will look to provide competition for Mads Andersen, Michal Helik, Michael Sollbauer and Aapo Halme, the four players currently competing for three spots at the back in Ismael’s 3-4-3, though Halme is currently injured.