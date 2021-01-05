Fleetwood Town sacked Joey Barton yesterday, bringing an end to his two-and-a-half year tenure at Highbury.

He’d himself just sacked striker Ched Evans after the player had ‘roasted’ him and his coaches in a club ‘court’.

With January up and running, so is the transfer window and, for a side like Fleetwood, it could be a window that makes their 2020/21 campaign.

Cahill – the player

41-year-old Cahill only retired two years ago when he hung up his boots with Jamshedpur FC of the Indian Super League.

He’d been at the Indian side for just eight months, joining them from Millwall whom he’d joined for a second spell at the New Den at the end of January 2018.

Of course, the Aussie forward is most well known for his first spell at the London side, a spell that lasted seven years before his big move to Everton and a subsequent move to the MLS with New York Red Bulls.

Cahill – looking at a management role

Cahill is mentioned by some sources as at the front of the pack chasing the vacant hotseat at Fleetwood Town.

At the moment, Cahill (who has a coaching A Licence) is currently without a position. He was previously on the books at Everton and in charge of their youth team.

He also has experience from being in charge of Qatar’s junior sides at national level.

Despite that, the popular Australian is still a novice when it comes to coaching and has no experience of coaching a side in a professional league.

Some might consider it a risk to move for Tim Cahill at Fleetwood Town. However, it didn’t turn turn out massively bad when the Cod Army plumped for Joey Barton.