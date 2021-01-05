Carlisle United have agreed a deal to keep Rhys Bennett, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has extended his stay with the Cumbrians until the end of the season.

This news is a big boost for the League Two table toppers as he has been impressive since linking up with Chris Beech’s side.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, has made 11 appearances for Carlisle since his move to the Lake District and has chipped in with three goals to help them rise to the top.

Beech quotes…

Their boss, Chris Beech, has said: “I’m sure this is one of the signings we make in January that will really please our supporters. Rhys hit the ground running when he came in.

“We dropped him straight into our first team environment with him having done limited pre-season work and having had no games of football since February of last year. As we all saw he did ever so well.”

He added: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d have brought Rhys in as soon as I could, and that he had higher level plates spinning, but I thought the aptitude he’s demonstrated has set the standard from what we all now expect from him.”

Career to date…

Bennett was released by Peterborough United at the end of the last campaign and spent the summer weighing up his options. He was still a free agent until last month but was been offered a chance to get game time by the Brunton Park club.

He started his senior career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a first-team appearance for the Trotters, mainly due to the fact they were in the Premier League when he was there.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career with spells at Rochdale, Mansfield Town and Peterborough in the past.

Pleased to see Bennett stay, Carlisle fans?