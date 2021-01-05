Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is wanted by Swindon Town.

The 21-year-old is being touted for a loan move from Bournemouth down to League One.

He’s made a handful of league appearances for Bournemouth over the past three seasons but is set to get his first proper taste of first-team football with Swindon.

An Irish U19 in the past, he’s a player that a lot of Bournemouth fans want to see in action more often.

Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote:

Bournemouth. Keeper Mark Travers now heads Swindon list. That would work … Loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2021

Travers ‘heads’ the transfer list of Swindon and a loan move for the second-half of the season looks a possibility.

Swindon are facing relegation into League Two after a disastrous season so far – they sit in 23rd place of the table having claimed just 17 points from their opening 20 League One clashes.

With 41 goals conceded in 20 games, Travers could well be a saving grace for them.

They’ve won one of their last eight, losing five in six to pile the pressure on recently appointed manager John Sheridan.

Bournemouth meanwhile are enjoying life back in the Football League.

Few knew what to expect from the Cherries after losing Eddie Howe, but under his old no.2 Jason Tindall, Bournemouth are playing that exciting brand of football that made them such a popular Premier League addition in the past.

Sitting in 3rd-place of the Championship table, Bournemouth have a game in hand over 2nd-place Swansea City and league leaders Norwich City.

Travers doesn’t look to be nearing the starting spot and so a loan move sounds beneficial. Heading to the lowly Swindon as well, it should make for some good experience for the Irishman.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.