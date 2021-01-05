West Brom have joined Aston Villa and West Ham in the race to sign Bournemouth’s Josh King this month.

The Norway international has made just eight appearances in the Championship this season, without scoring.

He’s proved a clinical Premier League striker – he score 16 goals in the 2016/17 campaign – his departure was rumoured after Bournemouth’s relegation.

Manchester United and even PSG were linked, along with West Ham.

The Cherries rejected several bids for King who’s since fallen out-of-favour under Jason Tindall.

In the build-up to January, Aston Villa are linked with the 28-year-old, and West Ham rumoured to have reignited their interest.

Now, Sam Allardyce will vie for what The Daily Mail says is a ‘cut-price’ January deal for King.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a strong season in the Championship.

Nobody knew how they’d fare after losing longstanding manager Eddie Howe and subsequently appointing his no.2 Tindall.

But he’s got Bournemouth playing that exciting brand of football that made them such a popular addition in the Premier League.

They currently sit in 3rd place of the table – two points behind Swansea City in 2nd and six behind league leaders Norwich City.

Having scored 37 times in 22 Championship games, Bournemouth are the second-highest scorers behind Blackburn Rovers, and with a game in hand over both Swansea and Norwich.

King though looks likely to depart this month.

Despite being unable to perform in the Championship, he looks set for a Premier League move, and West Brom could well pin their survival hopes on the striker.