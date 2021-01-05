Charlton Athletic have tied up a loan deal for Liverpool’s Liam Millar, as announced by their official club website.

The Addicks have made a busy start to the January transfer window having also completed the signing of striker Ronnie Schwartz from FC Midtjylland.

Millar, who is 21 years old, is an exciting acquisition for the London club and will offer them more depth and options going forward for the second-half of the season.

Charlton had to see off interest from fellow League One side Sunderland for his signature, as well as Championship outfit Millwall, as covered by The72.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be pleased to have sorted out a deal for him so early in this month and he could make his debut against Accrington Stanley at the Valley this Friday.

First words…

Millar has said: “It feels great to be a Charlton player and I’m excited to get going. Charlton is a big club and you can see that just by walking around the stadium, so I’m very excited to be here. I spoke to the Manager on the phone, he had very clear goals, stuff that I think I can come here and help with.”

Highly-rated…

He signed a new one-year deal with Liverpool before linking up with the London club today. He is highly regarded by the Premier League giants and was their captain for their Under-23’s.

Millar’s previous experience of playing out on loan was in Scotland with Kilmarnock and he will be excited to play in the Football League now.

The Canadian international is one to watch out for at Charlton.

In other Addicks news, they are in the hunt for a centre-back as they look to continue their winter recruitment and The72 have picked out three possible signings that fit the bill.

