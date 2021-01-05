Rangers will listen to offers for Jordan Jones this winter, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The winger was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

Jones, who is 26 years old, could now be shown the door by Rangers this January as they look to receive some offers for him.

He could be a decent option on loan for second tier clubs needing attacking reinforcements for the second-half of the season.

Read: Brighton and Hove Albion could offload Luton Town target

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and could leave the club for some game. He only played 14 times in the whole of the last campaign and has made just four appearances this term.

He only joined the Glasgow giants in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular action.

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

He subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals before his big move to Rangers.

Jones is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and may emerge on the radar of Championship clubs.

Would you take Jones at your club?