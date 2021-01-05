Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton could depart this month, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Seagulls are looking to trim down their goalkeeping department in this transfer window and could offload him again.

Walton, who is 25 years old, has been loaned out seven times so far in his career and his chances of ever breaking into Brighton’s first-team appear to be fading.

Luton Town have been linked with a move for him recently, as covered by The72, and it will be interesting to see if anything materialises in terms of him going back to Kenilworth Road. He had a loan spell with the Hatters in the 2016/17 campaign.

He spent last season as the first choice at Blackburn Rovers and made 46 appearances in all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton signed him up seven years ago.Walton has played four times for South East club but has since been loaned to Plymouth, Bury, Luton Town and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park in 2019.

Will Luton hand him another crack at the Championship this winter?

