Northampton Town are ready to let former Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers midfielder Chris Lines leave on loan.

According to Bristol Live, Lines is set for a temporary move away from Sixfields. Northampton are ready to let the 35-year-old depart, with a move to League Two on the cards.

The report claims Stevenage are set to bring the midfield veteran in on loan until the end of the season. Lines has fallen down the pecking order with the Cobblers, with a loan move allowing him to pick up game time elsewhere.

Vastly experienced at Football League level, the midfielder will be hoping to help Alex Revell’s side in their relegation battle.

As it stands, Stevenage sit in 22nd place. The Stags are tied on points with 23rd place Grimsby Town but have two games in hand on the Mariners.

The signing of Lines would see the club add bags of experience to their midfield ranks. He came through Bristol Rovers’ youth academy, starring for the Gas before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday.

With the Hillsborough outfit, Lines notched up four goals and 13 assists in 53 games. After a loan stint with MK Dons, the Bristol-born player linked up with Port Vale, where he stayed for two years before returning to boyhood club Bristol Rovers.

Across two spells with the club, Lines played 349 times for Rovers, pitching in with 34 goals and 40 assists.

Now, after a year and a half with Northampton, it will be interesting to see if the veteran seals a temporary switch.