According to Football Insider, South Yorkshire side Barnsley are set to announce the capture of former Leeds United youngster Liam Kitching in what is thought to be a £500,000 deal from Forest Green Rovers.

When the deal is annoiunced, Kitching will join fellow ex-Whites players Alex Mowatt, Aapo Halme and Clarke Oduor at Oakwell.

Leeds United to Forest Green and initial Barnsley interest

Youngster Kitching, whilst rated highly at Elland Road, never made that expected breakthrough. He impressed in the National League on loan with Harrogate Town, making 33 appearances that paid out three goals and four assists.

With him not being a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s immediate plans, the youngster was let go from Elland Road and signed for Forest Green. It is there that he has settled in and shown the class he had that alerted Leeds to his potential.

He’s featured in 53 games for The New Lawn Stadium outfit over the past two seasons – providing three assists. It is the level of performance that he has shown for FGR that alerted Championship side Barnsley to him just before Christmas 2020.

That interest has obviously moved on to the point that Barnsley stand poised to announce him as a Tyke.

‘Medical booked’ and announcement imminent

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes “the Oakwell outfit have agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with the centre-back.”

Veysey adds that the Tykes have been “working on the deal” for the last three weeks and this has resulted in Kitching being “frozen out at Forest Green” during that time.

Veysey adds that the transfer is expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours, an announcment then to follow once the medical is complete and contract signed.

