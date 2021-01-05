Barnsley have been dealt an early January blow with the news that Matty James will not be staying at the club on loan from Leicester City.

The midfielder has played a key role in their impressive Championship revival under new head coach Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, Barnsley have taken 31 points from the 15 matches in which James has been involved, helping the Reds up to ninth in the table.

So where do they turn to now? Here are some of the possible options.

Herbie Kane

The obvious choice would be Barnsley’s third-choice midfielder, who has been limited to just four starts since signing from Liverpool in October.

Having paid £1.25 million for the 22-year-old, who impressed in loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City previously, the club have confidence in his abilities.

However, they only won one of those four games with him in from the start, and he will need to show he can develop the same partnership with skipper Alex Mowatt as James did.

Romal Palmer

There could also be an increased role in the team for fellow 22-year-old Palmer, with the former Manchester City man a regular off the bench under Ismael.

He made two starts before the arrival of James and has the opportunity now to show his potential on a more regular basis.

Callum Styles

Barnsley’s breakthrough star this season, Styles has been phenomenal at left wing-back, but Ismael said early in his tenure that he still saw central midfield as his best position.

He may have since been convinced into a change of heart, but it would be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can emulate that form in his original position, with Clarke Odour capable of taking his spot on the flank.

New signing

The other potential option is to dip into the transfer market, where Barnsley are already looking to be active in securing early deals for a centre-back and a striker.

A midfielder may now be desired too, though they will face a big battle to grab previous target Ben Whiteman from South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers as his list of suitors continues to grow.

However, it is still early in the window. Barnsley, free from any relegation worries after their recent form, do not need to panic into any move yet, and should consider the options they already have first.

This weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie against Tranmere Rovers provides the perfect opportunity to try things out, particularly with Mowatt expected to miss out with Covid-19.

Styles would be the intriguing option and must surely be worth experimenting with, while Kane and Palmer deserve a chance to prove their worth before the chequebook comes out.