After being let go by Brazilian side Goias, former QPR midfielder Sandro is available on a free transfer.

As per Transfermarkt, Sandro’s contract with the Brazilian outfit has come to an end. The former QPR midfielder is available on for nothing and is free to search for a new club.

Now 31, Sandro would provide plenty of experience of top tier football to any club looking to bring him in. Most notably, he spent six and a half years of his career plying his trade in England with Rangers and fellow Londoners Spurs.

In 2010, Sandro swapped Brazil for North London, joining Tottenham Hotspur from Internacional. The defensive midfielder spent four years on the books at White Hart Lane, notching up 106 appearances for the club.

In the process, Sandro netted six goals and laid on three assists for the North Londoners before leaving to join Queens Park Rangers.

In his first season with the club, the midfielder played in 17 games as the R’s were relegated to the Championship. A knee injury limited his involvement in his first campaign and was unable to see QPR to safety,

In January 2016, Sandro joined West Brom on loan, leaving to join Turkish side Antalyaspor on a permanent transfer a year later.

Overall, the former Rangers man played 36 times for the club, scoring four goals in the process.

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see where Sandro ends up next.

