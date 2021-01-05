In news just coming through, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has announced the crumbling of the Spanish bid and takeover at Wigan Athletic.

He writes that the takeover has foundered after the bidders changed the goalposts and changed their bid.

Wigan – how they got into this situation

The Latics were taken over in the middle of 2020 by businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the club confirming this on July 1.

Hong Kong-based Au Yeung Wai Kay not only then placed Wigan into administration, according to the BBC they had already inquired about the possibility of doing so before completing his purchase of the club.

The EFL were hamstrung on what they had to do – the only option available to them was a deduction of 12 points to be undertaken at the season’s end.

That deduction, alongside a late Barnsley winner against Brentford, saw the Latics relegated to League One. Manager Paul Cook quit and the club was raided for its talented youngsters who’d become saleable assets.

New hope leads to failed dreams

Wigan are still a viable, going concern and this gave rise to interest from various parties. There’s been a glimmer of hope with takeover talks being the flavour of the past few weeks.

The prefered bidders were a Spanish group led by Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo. However, that particular avenue hit the buffers with the EFL wanting added information from Cristo about his business empire in a story from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Now Nixon reveals that the Spanish consortium attempted to alter things at the last minute, this causing the deal to fall apart.

Nixon on the crumbling bid

The Sun’s Nixon reports today that the Spaniards “halved their offer” to buy the club to just £1.5m.

He goes on to state that this would have left unsecured creditors and Wigan would have been hit with an automatic 15-point deduction. This would have effectively relegated them to League Two football for next season.

What now remains is for the administrators to hopefully be able to source new bidders to take on the beleagured League One outfit.

Will Wigan Athletic find a new bidder and a successful takeover this season?