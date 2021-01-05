Nottingham Forest have welcomed back Virgil Gomis from his loan spell at Grimsby Town in League Two.

Gomis, 21, had joined Grimsby ahead of this season.

He went on to make five appearances in league Two for the club who are facing relegation into the National League – they currently sit in 23rd of the League Two table.

They’d had recently lost manager Ian Holloway.

His Football League experience couldn’t steer Town away form the drop zone though, having won just one of their last 10.

Forest meanwhile are starting to pick up speed.

A win away at Preston North End last time out saw Chris Hughton’s side mark a five game unbeaten run in the Championship, as they claw themselves up to 19th.

Their season had started horrible under Sabri Lamouchi and at a point it seemed to be worsening under Hughton.

But the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss is starting to deliver on expectations, grinding out wins and proving defensively shrewd.

Up next for them is the visit of Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Gomis meanwhile looks to be facing a contested month.

Whether or not Forest will consider a new loan deal for the Frenchman remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be joining the Forest first-team.

His time at Grimsby was contested but in a more convincing side, Gomis might prove a hit.