Millwall are joining a handful of other Championship teams in the race to sign Scottish midfielder Allan Campbell, according to reports from Football insider.

The 22-year-old has been mightily impressive for the Scottish side this season, and it’s no surprise there’s interest in him this month.

Football insider are claiming that Millwall are now trying to win the race for the Glasgow born midfielder, after facing a setback in their attempts to sign former loanee Jayson Molumby from Brighton.

Motherwell are fighting to keep their star midfielder at the club, whose contract expires this summer. But it appears they’re fighting a losing battle, and may reluctantly let him leave this month, so not to risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

The transfer would be an undoubted statement of intent from Garry Rowett’s side, who currently sit 17th in the Championship table, and are in desperate need of a boost in morale.

The Scottish midfielder would certainly be a good fit for the Lions, a hardworking, creative midfielder Campbell is a strong all rounder capable of providing a threat going forward, while also having defensive qualities as well. He could be exactly the sort of player that Millwall are missing, and could help get their season back on track.

It is expected that Allan Campbell will have his admirers from the Championship this month. With it looking more and more likely that Motherwell will part with their young star this month. If Millwall can win the race it would be a massive coup for the London side, and a boost they so desperately need at the moment.