Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, who is wanted by a handful of Championship clubs, is now set to stay with the Premier League outfit, according to reports from Birmingham Mail.

There had been speculation that Davis was set to leave Villa Park, and head out on loan with Stoke, Preston, QPR, and Huddersfield Town all said to be looking at the 22 year old.

But it now seems that won’t be the case, and in stead the young striker will continue to fight for his place with Aston Villa, who currently sit 8th in the Premier League table. Under the tutelage of former Brentford boss, Dean Smith.

Davis, who has made just seven appearances for the Villains in all competitions this season, was expected to head out on loan, but it now appears that he will be continuing to fight for his spot in the Premier League sides team.

If the reports are to be believed the news will come as a blow to the teams mentioned, with all of them searching for a striker this month.

Perhaps the most likely out of the teams mentioned above to snap up a striker are London based side QPR, who are now turning their attention to snapping up Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes.

The news of Davis now being expected to stay with Villa, will come as a frustration to the handful of teams in the Championship, that were targeting him. As it would have been an ideal transfer for them. The news will now see these teams look for other players, in this January transfer scramble to sign players.