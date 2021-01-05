Brighton and Hove Albion have rejected a club record bid from Millwall for midfielder Jayson Molumby.

According to London News Online, had the bid been accepted it would have broken the Lions’ transfer record – beating the fee that Millwall paid Sheffield United for Ryan Leonard in 2018.

Gary Rowett’s side had been linked with the Republic of Ireland international in the summer transfer window but there was no contact between the clubs during that window.

Molumby spent last season on loan at Millwall, making 40 appearances and becoming a mainstay in the club’s midfield.

He scored just one goal for the club away at QPR in the last away game of last season, a cracking 4-3 defeat which ended the Lions’ play-off hopes.

Brighton have said they do not wish to sell the 21-year-old who has been touted out for various loan deals but as of yet there have been no concrete bids.

Molumby has only featured a handful of times for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season but has featured in the EFL Cup.

Following the expansion of matchday squads, Molumby has found himself on the bench for the last three Premier League games but has not made it onto the pitch.

It is not known if the Lions will return with a loan bid as they look to strengthen their central midfield options.

Rowett’s side have won just five games in the league this season. They currently sit 17th in the table just six points above the bottom three although they do have games in hand on most of the sides around them.