According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Wigan Athletic utility man Kal Naismith is closing in on a move to Cyprus.

Wigan. Naismith exit for Cyprus now close. Another wage gone. Another good player gone. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2021

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 regarding interest in the Wigan Athletic star.

Now, a further update has emerged regarding the interest in Naismith.

Nixon has reported that Naismith is set to complete a move to Cyprus. Mick McCarthy’s APOEL Nicosia were keen on bringing the Latics man in this January, with the former Ipswich Town and Sunderland boss bringing a host of familiar faces to Cyprus with him.

If a move to the Mediterranean is completed, the left-sided player will link up with former teammate Joe Garner. Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne, who was linked with a move to the Championship, is also among the players to have joined APOEL.

The 28-year-old joined the Latics in 2018 on a free transfer from Portsmouth. Since moving to the DW Stadium, Naismith has appeared in 84 games across all competitions. In the process, he has pitched in with seven goals and four assists.

There are few players as versatile as Naismith. Wigan will be losing a player who has played in all positions across the front three, as well as at left-midfield. Not only is he a versatile attacker, but the Glaswegian has also spent time playing at centre-back and left-back.

Naismith spent the early stages of his career on the books with Rangers. He made a move to England in 2013, joining Accrington Stanley.

After impressing with Stanley, the Cyprus-bound utility man joined Portsmouth, where he remained for three years before linking up with Wigan.

