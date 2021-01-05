Brentford have agreed a new contract with England youth international goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, according to TEAMtalk.

They claim that the 21-year-old has committed his future to the Championship club by signing a new deal.

However, they report that he is set to head out on loan to the lower leagues for the rest of the season, with Doncaster Rovers currently considered the favourites.

The League One side are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper for the rest of the season after a setback in their hopes of bringing Queens Park Rangers stopper Joe Lumley back to the club.

Balcombe is yet to make a professional appearance for the Bees, but is a highly-rated player in the England set-up.

He has played for the Three Lions at Under-16, -17 and -18 level, with 18 caps in total while awaiting an Under-21s debut.

He has also had a couple of loan spells already, firstly to Boreham Wood in the National League at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Eight appearances were made there and he played the same number of times in the first half of last season when he was loaned out to Danish side Viborg FF.

Balcombe has appeared on the Brentford bench 11 times before, first in April 2016 and most recently on the opening day of this season in an EFL Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

That competition continues to preoccupy the Bees as they face the first major cup semi-final in their history tonight, with Tottenham Hotspur standing between them and a Wembley final.