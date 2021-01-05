Joey Barton left his post as Fleetwood Town manager with immediate effect last night.

The news had shocked the Football League and left Fleetwood fans in the dark.

It comes a week after a rumoured bust-up with striker Ched Evans, who’s since left the club and looks set for a move to Preston North End in the Championship.

Fans suspect that off-field actions might be behind Barton’s unexpected Fleetwood exit.

A report from The Daily Mail has taken a deeper look into what’s gone on at Highbury, explaining how Barton has had previous ‘altercations’ with Fleetwood players.

Barton and Evans are alleged to have ‘come to blows’ in the dressing room following their 1-0 win over Swindon Town last month.

A bad atmosphere had been rumoured to have ‘festered’ among sections of the Fleetwood Town first-team, with owner Andy Pilley having reached an agreement to part ways with Barton.

He leaves Fleetwood in 10th-place of the League One table.

As a player, Barton led a contested career. Often cited for his misdemeanour both on and off the football pitch, he’s taken that controversial tag into management.

The events of the past week compliment his pending trial for allegedly assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel last year.

Up next for Fleetwood is a trip to Hull City in the EFL Trophy on the 12th of this month.