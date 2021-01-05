Millwall have sent James Brown out on loan to St Johnstone after recalling Danny McNamara from the Scottish Premiership side.

McNamara has had his loan deal terminated at the half-way stage following a highly impressive few months north of the border.

In return, Millwall have confirmed on their official club website that fellow right-back Brown will now head the other way for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old McNamara was an ever-present for St Johnstone up until his recall and has been one of their standout players.

Millwall have taken close notice of his performances and made the decision to bring back the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international last week.

McNamara has previously been out on loan at non-league outfits Willing United, Dover Athletic and Havant and Waterlooville, along with a spell at League Two side Newport County.

He will now look to compete to with first-choice Mahlon Romeo for the starting berth on the right side of defence at The Den.

The Perth club’s losses have been negated by sending another youngster in their direction for the rest of the season.

Brown, who regularly captains Millwall’s Under-23s, has had a previous spell in Scotland with Livingston, as well as other loan moves to Carlisle United and Lincoln City.

The 22-year-old will hope to do a similar job to his team-mate in using his time at St Johnstone to make a positive impression.

Millwall are currently in 17th place in the Championship table and travel to National League side Boreham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.