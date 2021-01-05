Preston North End have been linked with three possible signings in Jayson Molumby, Ben Whiteman and Ched Evans.

Alex Neil looks to be doing his January business early.

He’s been linked with a host of players entering January, with just as many of his first-team players now in the final six months of their contracts.

But Neil could bolster his midfield with the loan acquisition of Brighton’s Molumby, and the possible signing of Doncaster Rovers captain Whiteman.

Evans is another name being linked.

Following his controversial Fleetwood Town departure, reports have linked him closer and closer with a permanent move to Deepdale.

Tweeting on the matters, The Sun’s Alan Nixon wrote:

Mentioned earlier. Molumby possible. Whiteman possible. Evans close. https://t.co/i6g0zkjjPN — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2021

Molumby spent last season on-loan at Millwall.

He featured 36 times in the Championship, scoring once and thoroughly impressing at The Den, before returning to Brighton for this Premier League campaign.

He’s made just one top-flight appearance though, and has since been linked with Preston.

Whiteman meanwhile has been linked with Preston recently, with QPR said to be monitoring him as well.

The 24-year-old is formerly of Sheffield United, having spent the last four seasons at Doncaster and becoming club captain – he’s scored five in 18 League One outings this season.

That’s as many goals as Evans had for Fleetwood in League One before his untimely departure last week.

He’d been involved in a rumoured bust up with manager Joey Barton, who left the club with immediate effect yesterday.

Up next for Preston is a trip to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup