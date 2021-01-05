Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has said that he is yet to be offered a new contract by the Championship club.

The 30-year-old Dutchman’s current deal with the Blues expires at the end of the season.

After an uncertain start to the campaign, Kieftenbeld has forced his way into head coach Aitor Karanka’s team, playing in seven of the last eight matches.

However, he is still unsure what the future holds for him at the end of the season having not heard anything from the club.

“I am happy I am back in the team, or at least around the team again, so I haven’t really thought about January or the summer yet,” he told Birmingham Live.

“I just want to do well for this club, if anything happens with this club obviously I will be the first one to listen to them because I have been here so long.

“Until this moment I haven’t heard anything yet so I just focus on my football, it’s really easy.”

Kieftenbeld is in his sixth season at St Andrew’s, having moved to the West Midlands in the summer of 2015 from Dutch side Groningen.

The holding midfielder has gone on to play 180 matches in the colours of Birmingham, scoring six goals.

Having been a regular in his first four years with the club, Kieftenbeld suffered a serious ACL injury that kept him out of much of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was told he could leave last summer and found games hard to come by at the beginning of his season, struggling to force his way to the front of new boss Karanka’s mind.

But the past month has brought him back into the thick of the action, featuring in all but one of the past eight games and starting five of them.

After winning the first two games in that run, Birmingham have now just taken one point from the last six to leave them in a more worrying position in the Championship table, just four points clear of the relegation zone in 18th place.