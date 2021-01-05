Swansea City’s on-loan forward Viktor Gyokeres is attracting interest from Swedish club Malmo.

The 22-year-old joined Swansea on-loan from Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the season.

He’s since made 11 Championship appearances for the Swans, failing to score and having not started a game since October.

Now, it looks as though Malmo could try and poach the Swede this month:

Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby and Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres are attracting loan interest from Preston and Malmo respectively. #BHAFC

Gyokeres is currently on loan at Swansea. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) January 5, 2021

Brighton then could be about to recall Gyokeres from Swansea and send him to his native Sweden for their 2021 campaign.

Malmo have just won the Swedish title and have qualified for this year’s Champions League.

Swansea meanwhile are flying high in the Championship. Steve Cooper after guiding his side to an unexpected top-six spot last season has made top-two chasers of Swansea this time round.

They kick-started 2021 with a home win v fellow promotion hopefuls Watford.

A Jamal Lowe brace sealed the 2-1 comeback win, taking his tally to eight for the season – he’s scored six in his last six for the Swans.

Sitting in 2nd-place, Norwich City ave a four point lead over Swansea, who themselves have a seven point buffer inside the top-six.

Gyokeres though could miss out on Swansea’s likely success this season.

He’s failed to make the impact hoped and having seemingly fallen out of contention, he could yet be returning to Sweden to link up with national giants Malmo.

Up next for Swansea is a trio to Stevenage in the FA Cup.