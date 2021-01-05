Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that the club have signed Motherwell goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Archer has previously plied his trade in the Championship with Millwall, clocking up nearly 150 appearances for the Lions during his time there.

The 27-year old has most recently been playing for Motherwell in the top tier of Scottish football. He has played a total of four times for the Steelmen since signing in the summer but has ultimately lost his place to Aaron Chapman and Trevor Carson in recent weeks.

Upon signing, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock said: “I’ve looked at Jordan the last few years. Ever since he was at Millwall, he’s a player I’ve liked.

“Dejan [Stojanovic] made it clear to me that he wants to go and play to try and get in the Austria team for the Euros and reluctantly I agreed to that.

“I thought why not give Jordan the opportunity to show us what he can do over the next few months and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Back-up goalkeeper Stojanovic joined German 2. Bundesliga outfit St Pauli on a short-term loan earlier today in the hopes of playing regular football.

Archer is a Scotland international and brings a wealth of experience to this Middlesbrough side. He will most likely be playing second fiddle to Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli who has started every game for the club so far this campaign under Neil Warnock.