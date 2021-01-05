William Saliba has left Arsenal to join Ligue 1 side Nice until the end of the season.

The Frenchman was wanted on-loan in the Championship, with all of Brentford, Norwich City and Watford said to have been in the running.

It comes after the 19-year-old returned to Arsenal following last season’s loan stint with St Etienne, applied upon his Arsenal signing.

Tweeting on the matter, French football correspondent Matt Spiro had this to say:

Well done to Nice for signing a top young defender in William Saliba. To suggest he ‘isn’t ready for Premier League’ is disingenuous at best – and if you look at some of the guys who have been deemed ‘ready’ by Arsenal, it’s laughable — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) January 4, 2021

Earlier in the season, Norwich City had been linked with Saliba.

Daniel Farke’s side were in need of defensive additions having dropped down from the Premier League, emerging as front-runners for the Championship crown since.

Soon after, with speculation surrounding Saliba’s Arsenal future hotting up, both Brentford and Watford would join the race.

The Bees after missing out on promotion last season have picked up momentum – they sit in 4th-place of the Championship table having gone unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions.

Watford meanwhile, following their demise from the top-flight have since appointed Vladimir Ivic, sacked him and replaced him with the unknown quantity that is Xisco Munoz.

He got off to life in the Championship with a win over Norwich, but has since tasted defeat at Swansea City.

Saliba though will join Nice.

It’ll come as a blow to all of Brentford, Norwich and Watford, but they could stand a chance next summer if he faces the same dilemmas under Mikel Arteta.