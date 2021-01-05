Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic has joined German 2. Bundesliga side St Pauli on a short-term loan deal.

Stojanovic was Middlesbrough number one under manager Neil Warnock last season but was replaced by Marcus Bettinelli between the sticks after he signed from Fulham on loan in the summer.

Since then Bettinelli has played in every game for Boro so far this season with Stojanovic being back-up to the Englishman.

The report from Middlesbrough’s official site say that it is a move that will aid the Austrian in his pursuit for regular playing time and also improve his chances of getting in the international setup in time for this summer’s European Championships.

Sol Brynn replaced Stojanovic on the Boro bench for the recent win at Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend and he will be expected to challenge with new signing Jordan Archer to be second choice behind Bettinelli for the remainder of the campaign.

St Pauli are currently second bottom of the 2. Bundesliga having won just one of their 13 games so far.

Stojanovic arrived at Boro from St. Gallen in Switzerland having previously had spells at the likes of Lustenau in Austria, and Bologna and Crotone in the Italian Serie A. He made eight appearances for Middlesbrough, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just ten goals.

During the end of last season he was in direct competition with Aynsley Pears who consequently moved on to Blackburn Rovers in October 2020 on a four-year deal.