Charlton Athletic are planning on bringing in a centre-back in this January transfer window, as covered by The72.

The Addicks are looking to add more competition and depth to their backline for the second-half of the season.

Here are three defenders they could target-

Liam Lindsay

He has fallen down the pecking order at Stoke City and could leave on loan this month. Lindsay, who is 25 years old, knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped former club Barnsley gain promotion to the Championship in 2019 under Daniel Stendel.

The Potters paid a fee of around £2.5 million to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium but his move there hasn’t worked out. A switch to the Valley would give him a chance of getting some game time this term.

Jordy de Wijs

The former PSV centre-back has fallen out-of-favour at fellow third tier promotion hopefuls Hull City and Charlton could hand him an escape route from the KCOM Stadium this winter.

He has lost his place to teenager Jacob Greaves this season and could seek to leave Grant McCann’s side this month. However, the Tigers may have reservations over letting him go to a league rival.

Sam Woods

If the Addicks go down the route of loaning a youngster from the Premier League then the Crystal Palace defender could be their man. He has previously had a loan spell in Scotland at Hamilton and could become available again.

In other Charlton news, they are set to see off competition from Millwall and Sunderland to land Liverpool winger Liam Millar on loan, as per The72.

