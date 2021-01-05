Brentford have completed the signing of Manchester United youngster Max Haygarth.

The 18-year-old had joined up with Brentford B on-loan ahead of this season.

Having impressed B team boss Neil MacFarlane, Haygarth has now signed a permanent deal with the club which will keep him in west London until 2022.

Brentford also have the option to add a further year to his stay.

Having joined the United academy at the age of nine, Haygarth would go on to feature for both the U18 and the development side.

Now though he’ll look to kick-start his Brentford career, and become one of several first-team names who’s broken out of the B team.

It’s become an increasingly impressive season for the Bees.

After their play-off heartbreak last season, many expected them to struggle this time round, and that looked to be the case after the first few games of the season.

Brentford under Thomas Frank though have fended off all the earlier criticism to go 4th in the Championship.

They’ve won their last four in all competitions and haven’t been beaten in 16 games, having lost just twice in the Championship so far this season.

Gearing up for another top-six finish, Brentford could well be counting on a top-two spot come May, after their shortcomings in the play-off final last season.

Haygarth though looks a really exciting prospect for the club, and one who Frank will be keeping a close eye on in the coming months.