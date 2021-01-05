Make no bones about it, Emiliano Buendia is a wanted man and it is Premier League Arsenal doing the wanting.

Numerous stories are doing the media rounds that Arsenal are gunning for his signature.

Norwich value their talented playmaker in the £40m bracket and yesterday Arsenal were thought to be exploring a player-plus-cash move for him.

Insulting amount slated by pundit Sutton

The idea of Arsenal considering a player-plus-cash move for Buendia would tend to indicate that the Gunners do not agree with or are not willing to meet the Canaries sky-high evaluation of him.

The players proposed as a possible makeweight are not just rejects that Arsenal want to move on. Two mentioned were youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Still, former Norwich great Sutton is less that pleased about what he’s heard and says so on the BBC’s ‘606 Football Phone In’ programme.

Sutton says, “I have seen the figure £15 million bandied about,” going on to really set his stall out on what he thinks of that figure.

Making no bones about it, Sutton continues and adds, “That’s insulting. Why would Norwich sell a player who would be such an integral part of getting them promoted?”

Buendia has debt to Canaries

Sutton is adamant that Norwich need Buendia on board for the remainder of their season and looking at his output so far that isn’t hard to see why.

In just 19 Championship appearances, Buendia has seven goals and seven assists – this underlines his dual-threat nature.

Some in the media, such as CBS Sports writer James Benge, are of the thinking that Buendia will push for a move if Arsenal formalise their interest.

Sutton isn’t one that thinks this way. He says on the radio programme, “All I have to say is that he has to see this season through. He owes it to Norwich City.”

Loyalty has its price though and when Premier League cheque books are readied to be open, that price comes in as a big sweetener.

Does Emiliano Buendia owe a debt of loyalty to Norwich City?