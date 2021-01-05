QPR’s Liam Kelly is set to join Motherwell on-loan for the remainder of the season, reports West London Sport.

The Scot joined QPR from Livingston ahead of last season.

He’d go on to make 19 Championship appearances in what was his first outing in English football, sharing the no.1 spot with Joe Lumley after a contested season.

It seemed to be the two vying for the shirt once again this season.

Lumley would start off as Mark Warburton’s preferred choice but he soon came under the spotlight, and Warburton opted for a fresh face in Seny Dieng.

The 26-year-old has since established himself as one of the most reliable in the division, with a Premier League move now looking likely.

With that in mind, QPR have recalled Dillon Barnes from his loan spell at Hibernian.

But further reports claim that QPR are looking to find another loan club for Barnes this month, with a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers on the cards for Lumley.

Now with Kelly looking likely to head to Motherwell, it opens up a potential problem position at QPR.

Kelly had last night posted a ‘cryptic’ message on his Instagram which suggested a move North of the border.

He’s been forced into the development squad at QPR this season and despite leading a contested campaign last time round, fans still recognise him as a goalkeeper with potential.

A loan spell at Motherwell could be just what he needs to ready himself for a QPR return, upon which he could be the club’s no.1.