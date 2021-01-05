Siriki Dembele has handed in a transfer request at Peterborough United, amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 17 League One appearances this season.

Now in his third full-season at Posh, he’s emerged as one of the EFL’s most exciting prospects and his form has led to some heavy speculation surrounding his future.

Earlier in the season, TEAMtalk reported that both Derby County and QPR were interested in the winger, along with Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Links seemed to dry up in the run-in to New Year, but Dembele has since handed in a transfer request at the club.

The Sun claims that both Bournemouth and Watford have an interest in the Scot, with a £2million price-tag having been talked.

He’s hot property right now and Peterborough United are reportedly stunned by his request, but the club doesn’t seem to have a leg to stand on.

Dembele is wanted by a number of clubs higher up the Football League pyramid and with his contract out in the summer, a sale this month seems more and more likely.

Peterborough having started so strongly once again in League One have dropped off the boil – they sit in 5th-place after 18 fixtures in the league.

As for Derby and QPR, they remain rooted near the foot of the table. Wayne Rooney’s side are starting to turn their fortunes but for QPR, they remain in free-fall.

There’s no telling where either side will finish this season, or if either will pursue Dembele now he’s handed in his transfer request.