QPR are looking to loan out goalkeeper Dillon Barnes this month, reports West London Sport.

The 24-year-old has this week returned to QPR having been recalled from his loan spell at Hibernian.

Yet to make his league debut for the Rs, Barnes has spent the last three seasons out on-loan at the likes of Welling, Colchester United and Hibernian.

He made three Scottish Premiership appearances for the club, but returns to QPR amid ongoing speculation linking Seny Dieng with a Premier League move.

The 26-year-old has had to be patient to get his chance in a QPR shirt.

Now though, having made just 14 Championship appearances for the club, suitors are already starting to pick up on his potential, with all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United said to keeping tabs on him.

He came in for the contested Joe Lumley, who now looks set for a permanent move to Doncaster Rovers at some point this month.

Barnes though will likely be heading out on-loan this month.

His future at the club could all depend on Dieng’s movements – Barnes similarly to Dieng has had to be patient to get anywhere near the Rs first-team, and Barnes could yet be handed an oppurtunity to impress Warburton.

A keeper that fans will know little about, they’ll be hugely worried about losing Dieng first and foremost.

He’s proved one of QPR’s saving graces this season and if he departs, it could leave QPR in very real danger of dropping down to League One.