Stoke City have set their sights on signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, according to Mail Online.

They claim that the Potters are keen to bring the 22-year-old to the club to bolster their attacking ranks.

The report does not specify whether this would take the shape of a permanent move or a loan deal, though the latter is considered more likely.

He has already been linked with a series of Championship clubs, with Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers all mentioned.

Stoke’s interest comes as they look to be pro-active on the recruitment front in January, ahead of a potential promotion push in the second half of the season.

They are already closing in on one addition, with Welsh international winger Rabbi Matondo in the country to secure a loan move from German club Schalke.

A season-ending injury to key man Tyrese Campbell has left them short up front, and Michael O’Neill is looking to bring new faces in.

Stoke are currently in eighth place in the Championship table, just two points off the play-off places.

A move for Davis would give O’Neill further options in attack, if not necessarily a guarantee of goals.

The former England Under-20 international has scored just two goals in 58 league appearances in his career, both in the Championship in the 2017-18 season.

His role is usually that of a substitute but it remains a record that needs improvement, and he may hope a move to the second tier can spark his potential.