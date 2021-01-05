Joey Barton was an enforcer on the pitch and carried that attitude with him into management. Evidence of that was seen with his recent sacking of Ched Evans.

With Evans mocking Barton and his coaching staff in a ‘punishment roast‘, Barton dispensed with the striker’s services.

Barton himself was sacked yesterday by Fleetwood Town and then suddenly shot to the head of the runners in the race for the Sheffield Wednesday job – he’s dropped back since.

Barton ‘sacking’ new details emerge

Alan Nixon, writing for The Sun, gave some fresh details that expanded on the reasoning behind Barton’s sudden departure from Highbury.

Nixon wrote that Fleetwood got rid of Barton after the club chairman, Andy Pilley, “spent a few days reviewing the background of his fall out with striker Ched Evans.”

Nixon writes that chairman Pilley, who has backed Barton previously, saw his dealings with striker Evans as “the final episode.”

So that proved to be with Barton being given his marching orders.

Barton and Sheffield Wednesday job

Some sources are indicating that Barton is one of the frontrunners for the Hillsborough job.

Barton literally came from nowhere and into the reckoning as the top man for the vacant hotseat at the South Yorkshire club.

They say, in boxing parlance, that it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight but the fight in the dog and Barton may be small but he has one hell of a fight in him. That is what Sheffield Wednesday will need – that fighting spirit.

Barton has since been overtaken by ex-Wigan boss Paul Cook in the hunt for the Wednesday tob job but he is still thought to be high in the thinking.

Would Joey Barton be a good fit or a disaster for Sheffield Wednesday?