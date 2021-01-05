QPR’s Liam Kelly shares ‘cryptic’ social media post amid reshuffle – loan move on the cards?
QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly took to Instagram last night.
The 24-year-old joined from Livingston ahead of last season.
In what was his maiden season in English football, the Scot made 19 Championship appearances.
He waited a while to get the nod ahead of Joe Lumley. Eventually, Kelly would cement his spot as no.1 but Lumley would soon come back into question.
Mark Warburton chopped and changed between the two before eventually settling on Lumley – this season, it’s Seny Dieng in between the sticks, with Lumley looking likely to make his Doncaster Rovers stay permanent.
Posting on Instagram last night, Kelly shared this:
Kelly seems to heading North of the border, just as QPR recall goalkeeper Dillon Barnes from his Hibernian loan spell, and amid ongoing rumours linking Dieng with a Premier League move.
All of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United have been touted with an interest in Dieng.
Kelly then having not featured for the first-team once all season looks as though he could be facing a contested month ahead.
He remains a prolific keeper and one that likely Warburton and the fans would like to see remain at the club, but his social media post could go hand-in-hand with Barnes’ return to QPR.
Any such news will likely be announced in the next couple of days.
Warburton faces a very serious threat if Dieng leaves the club and he could be lining up Barnes for a shock emergence in the Championship.