Doncaster Rovers plan to widen their search for a new goalkeeper after talks with Queens Park Rangers over Joe Lumley were put on hold, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

They report that QPR have begun talks with Lumley themselves over a contract extension, scuppering any hopes of a permanent move.

Lumley has been with Doncaster since November on a series of one-week emergency loans, playing a key role in their rise up the League One table.

Rovers manager Darren Moore is keen on keeping the 25-year-old at the club, but a permanent deal may now be off the table.

If that is case, another loan move may be the only option, but Doncaster have also stepped up their search for other goalkeepers who could come in on loan.

They did have Josef Bursik between the posts at the beginning of the season, but his recall by injury-hit Stoke City last them without a senior stopper, hence the arrival of Lumley.

As it stands their most senior goalkeeper is Louis Jones, who has made four professional appearances to date and is likely to play in their FA Cup third-round tie at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

As for Lumley, word of a new deal at QPR comes as a positive boost as the end of his time at the Championship club appeared to be nearing.

His current deal runs out in the summer and he has been pushed down the pecking order this season by Seny Dieng, who was on loan at Doncaster himself last term.