Blackburn Rovers want to sign Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Tony Mowbray’s side are in the hunt for some defensive reinforcements in this transfer window and could look to the Scottish Premiership.

Gallagher, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season but will activate a one-year extension if he plays six more games this term.

Clubs can sign him on a pre-contract agreement this winter and he is also on the radar of Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen this month.

However, Blackburn have identified him as a potential cut-price option for them as they look to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Gallagher started his career at Celtic and is on the radar of his former club 10 years after leaving them. He rose up through the youth ranks of the Glasgow giants but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops.

He dropped into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

The Scotland international spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 but are facing a battle to keep hold of him this month with his contract running down in the summer. Will Blackburn bring him to England or will he stay in Scotland?



