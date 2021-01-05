Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is planning to open contract talks with winger Marvin Johnson.

The former Oxford United man has been in fine form this season, and Teesside Live report that Warnock is keen to reward him with a new deal.

Johnson has been a regular for Boro in this Championship campaign, nailing down a spot in left midfield.

“We will look at his contract because he deserves talking to but we’ve not had chance yet,” Warnock told Teesside Live of the 30-year-old. “We’ve had that many games, but he deserves a look in.”

It has been quite a turnaround for Johnson since last summer, when his days as a Middlesbrough looked like they would soon be over.

He was nearing the end of his contract, but Warnock was suitably impressed following his arrival at the club and tied him down to a new deal.

The veteran boss is now keen to do likewise again and keep Johnson, who can also play at left-back, at the Riverside Stadium for a fifth season.

He took the long route to the Championship, starting out at non-league Solihull Moors, Romulus and Kidderminster Harriers.

His break came with a move to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2015, and after a little more than a year at Fir Park he signed for Oxford.

Despite a late arrival on transfer deadline day, he would play 52 times that season as the Us reached the League One play-off final.

Johnson was a man in demand after that and Middlesbrough landed his signature in the summer of 2017.

Although not initially a regular, being loaned to Sheffield United in his second season, he has now become a key man for Boro.