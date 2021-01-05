Clint Hill has also left Fleetwood Town, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Football League defender has followed Joey Barton out the exit door of the League One side.

Hill, who is 42 years old, spent the past two years as the assistant manager of the North West side and will now have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Fleetwood have decided to part company with their management team and are looking to take a new direction as they hunt for a new boss.

Hill is a vastly experienced individual in the game and will no doubt look to stay in it in another coaching capacity.

He started his career at local side Tranmere Rovers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He had a brief spell at Oldham Athletic before joining Stoke City in 2003.

Hill became a key player for the Potters and made 84 appearances for them in his five years at the club before leaving for Crystal Palace.

The ex-commanding centre-back linked up with QPR a few years later and went on to become a cult figure with the Hoops. He played 185 games for the R’s and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League twice before leaving in 2016.

Hill has since had spells at Rangers and Carlisle United before hanging up his boots.

He will now have to consider his options and see what lies in store for him next.

