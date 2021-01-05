Barnsley and Luton Town have been interested in Kilmarnock’s Eamonn Brophy, according to a report by the Daily Record.

However, the Championship duo will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements with the striker set to sign a pre-contract agreement with St Mirren.

The Buddies are also beating the likes of Hibernian, Aberdeen and Hearts to land the in-demand man. He had a medical with Jim Goodwin’s side on Monday and is set to link up with them on a three-year deal in the summer.

Brophy, who is 24 years old, has caught the eye of both clubs in Scotland and in England over recent years but will be staying above the border for the next campaign. He is valued at £650,000 on Transfermarkt.

He joined Kilmarnock in August 2017 and has since scored 35 goals in 155 games for the Scottish Premiership side. However, they were always going to face a battle to keep him with his contract expiring next summer.

The once-capped Scotland international was allowed to agree a pre-contract agreement with another club this winter and has wasted no time in securing an agreement with St Mirren.

Before his move to Killie, the forward made his name at Hamilton Academical and broke into their first-team as a youngster before scoring eight goals in 75 games.

His move to St Mirren is also a blow to the Accies as they have now missed out on a sell-on clause.

Brophy may play his football in England further down the line, but Barnsley and Luton will cross his name of their list of transfer targets for now.

