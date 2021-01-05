Fleetwood Town are set to lose their most prolific striker just a day after the departure of their manager, according to Football Insider.

They report that a deal could be completed as soon as today to see Ched Evans move to Lancashire neighbours Preston North End.

Evans is said to have agreed a deal worth around £3,000-a-week to join the Championship club until the end of the season.

The striker has scored more goals than any other at the club this season, registering seven strikes – and four providing assists – in 21 matches.

In total, Evans has scored 37 goals in 99 appearances since joining Fleetwood, initially on loan from Sheffield United, in the summer of 2018.

However, he hasn’t featured for the club since a fallout with manager Joey Barton last month, over supposed disciplinary “infractions”.

Barton made a surprise departure from the Cod Army yesterday, ending a two-and-a-half-year spell in charge of the League One club.

However, that move does not appear to have prevented Evans from also making an exit, adding further salt to Fleetwood’s wounds.

The loss of the former Manchester City man, who is only bettered in their scoring charts this season by midfielder Callum Camps, is another blow to their hopes of a top-six finish.

They finished in sixth place in last year’s coronavirus-affected campaign, losing in the play-off semi-finals to Wycombe Wanderers.

Fleetwood are currently 10th in the table this time around, three points off the play-off places, having only won one of their past seven matches.