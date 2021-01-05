Ched Evans writes his own headlines, that much has been done to death and then some in the columns of many publications.

However, he made the last headline after being sacked by Joey Barton for what was seen as the latest in a succession of breaches of club discipline.

Ched Evans ‘sacked’ by Barton

Those breaches turned out to be an alleged ‘roasting’ of Barton and his coaching staff at a regular Friday ‘court’ for minsdemeanours. This was covered in more depth here on The72.

Barton, in turn, was sacked by the north-west coast side yesterday. His replacement, Simon Wiles, has one very simple task this morning – call Ched Evans.

Ched Evans – journey through football

Evans first made a name for himself as a youngster at Manchester City. Breaking through to first-team plans in 2007, it was only two years later that he earned a £3.1m move to Sheffield United.

After serving time in prison for an offence he was later cleared of, Evans joined Chesterfield in July 2016 before rejoining Sheffield United a year later for around £500,000.

He was loaned out to Fleetwood in July 2018, signing for the Cod Army on a permanent basis in August 2019 for £135,000. His time at the north west club has seen him score 37 goals and provide 13 assists in 99 appearances

Interim boss Wiles needs to make Evans call

Wiles was appointed Fleetwood’s interim manager yesterday after being promoted from his position as youth team coach.

His first task this morning must be to get on the phone to Ched Evans on behalf of the club. This needs to be an urgent call; he must stave off an approach from Preston North End.

The Lilywhites are tipped to be ready to land Evans on a short-term deal according to Football Insider.

Citing a ‘Preston source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that “terms have now been agreed” and that Evans is set for a move to the Sky Bet Championship side “on a deal worth around £3,000-a-week.”

Until the ink is dried, nothing is definite or set in stone. Wiles needs to make that call to see if he can bring back Evans to the Fleetwood fold.

