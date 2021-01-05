Port Vale are in the hunt for a new manager to replace John Askey, who was sacked yesterday. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Emile Heskey



The ex-Leicester City, Liverpool and Birmingham City striker has emerged as a surprise early contender for the Vale job. He is in the hunt for his first managerial role and could the League Two side offer him a chance?

Danny Pugh

He has been placed in caretaker charge whilst a successor for Askey is found. Their former midfielder could be given a few games in charge to show what he can do. If so, he may be under consideration if he gets some positive results.

Graham Alexander

Could the Valiants give him a swift return to the dugout? He was sacked by fellow fourth tier side Salford City recently, despite the Ammies sat in the Play-Offs at the time. He has also previously managed in the Football League at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United and is an option for clubs needing managers now.

David Flitcroft

The 46-year-old is available with his last role coming as the assistant manager of Bolton Wanderers last season. He may now fancy a crack at being a number one again having been at Barnsley, Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town in the past.

Simon Grayson

He may have to drop into the bottom tier to get back into the game but if Port Vale want experience then he could be their man. He is no stranger to a promotion.

